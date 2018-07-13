× Schuylkill County Man’s Truck Found Near Canadian Border, Wanted for Threatening President Trump

NEW YORK — Federal authorities are hoping for help catching a man from Schuylkill County who they say made threats against President Donald Trump.

US Marshals, the FBI and the Secret Service want to find Shawn Christy from McAdoo.

Authorities say Christy made online threats against the President and police as well as the district attorney in Northampton County.

They also believe he broke into his former business, Hazleton Oil, and stole a pickup truck earlier this week.

The truck was found near the Canadian border in upstate New York.

There is a reward if you can help catch Christy.