× SARP Officer Finalist in National Campaign

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Stroud Area Regional Police Officer Chris Shelly wears a lot of hats in the Monroe County community.

But around the holidays, his attention is focused on his charity, “The Olsen Christmas Wish.”

It gives presents to families going through hard times.

His work is gaining national attention.

“We got nominated, it’s called Aftermath Clean-up Crew, and it’s a national award. The charity work that we do, called the Olsen Wish, was nominated for a national award so it’s very exciting, it’s been a good morning,” said Officer Chris Shelly, Stroud Area Regional Police.

Officer Shelly is one of more than a dozen other law enforcement officers and emergency personnel up for the “Why We Serve” grant.

The public can learn about each charity online and vote for their favorite.

The winner gets a $5,000 cash prize.

“I need people to go on and vote on a daily basis for the next two weeks. We really need that because it’s big money for our organization and big money for our huge event coming up at Christmas time this year,” said Officer Shelly.

Voting for Officer Shelly is very easy, all you have to do is go to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department Facebook page and click on the Why We Serve link.

It will give you the list of finalists and if you scroll all the way down towards the bottom, you’ll find Officer Chris Shelly.

Click vote but then you must click submit at the bottom for the vote to go through.

You can vote for Officer Chris Shelly through July 27.

For a link to Stroud Area Regional Police Department Facebook page, click here.

For a direct link to the voting page, click here.