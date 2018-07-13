Rev Up Your Weekend: Bloomsburg Jamboree Roars Into Town

The 31st annual “Bloomsburg Jamboree” is back in Columbia County.

It’s all happening this weekend at The Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

Organizers say the event is family friendly.  It features more than 2,000 four-wheel  drive vehicles from Pennsylvania and beyond that come together for a “powerhouse off-road weekend.”

The Jamboree event is considered the  “the state fair for gear heads” and is known to many as one of our area’s  largest 4 X 4 shows.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds where everything will kick off later Friday morning.

Around 70,000 people are expected to visit the Bloomsburg Jamboree this weekend.

The event features everything from the latest in gear to trick out your truck to racing shirts, tires, monster trucks and much more!

Nearly three thousand  4 X 4s are also on  display.

EVENT DATES/TIMES: 

  • Friday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 15, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m.ADMISSION:
  • Tickets are $20.00 or less depending on your age and if you are purchasing them ahead of time.

To get tickets online, click here!

For more information on the event, including a schedule of activities, head to this link!

