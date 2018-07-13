Oh, Baby! Girl from Pittston wins Cuteness Contest on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A baby girl from Luzerne County has won her parents a trip of a lifetime.

10-month-old Ophelia Mecadon from Pittston Township was named the winner this morning of the "Oh Baby" contest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

People from all over the country cast votes for Ophelia who beat out hundreds of other babies.

The grand prize a trip for four to Fiji.

Congratulations to Ophelia and the Mecadon family.