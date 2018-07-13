Oh, Baby! Girl from Pittston wins Cuteness Contest on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A baby girl from Luzerne County has won her parents a trip of a lifetime.
10-month-old Ophelia Mecadon from Pittston Township was named the winner this morning of the "Oh Baby" contest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
People from all over the country cast votes for Ophelia who beat out hundreds of other babies.
The grand prize a trip for four to Fiji.
Congratulations to Ophelia and the Mecadon family.
3 comments
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
Ah the vanity of the parents
lickerblisters
Yet another form of child exploitation. Sick world. Just let them be kids!
KIM Owen
Lickblister, your a troll. Is this like your facebook? Do you have notifcations to every first news article so you can comment your nonsense. First I would like to point out, lets say its nice to hear something other than horrifying news like deaths, overdoses, ect. Secondly lets say its nice to hear good news coming from Luzerne county!!! Step away from your electronic device and explore nature it may make you feel better. Babies are cute and innocent shut the front door!!!!!!!!!