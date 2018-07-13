Lycoming County Fair Draws Crowd Seeking Food, Fun and Entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. -- Festivities were in full swing here at the Lycoming County Fair as fairgoers packed into the fairgrounds to kick-start their weekend with some fun times and good food.

The Lycoming County Fair in Hughesville started Wednesday and those coming out could find amusements in rides and games.

“One of my favorite rides are the one that goes up and then it goes upside down when it goes up and then it comes back down,” said 9-year-old Ciara Freiwald from Hughesville.

“The Ferris Wheel, the slide, the jumping Snoopy,” said Michelle Peterson from Williamsport.

“Merry-go-round is the fastest thing I get on,” laughed Joan Kuhns.

And, of course, something yummy for everyone.

“Yeah, we got pork barbeque over here, Italian sausage, we’re going to see the concert tonight, so pretty excited about that,” said Matt Kornenwetter from Danville.

At Glenda and Scott’s Homemade Ice Cream, the frozen creamy treat gets made the old-fashioned way.

“Got a 1925 gas engine, hit and miss, powers the flat belt that powers the ice cream freezers,” said owner Scott Johnson. “I got vanilla, chocolate, raspberry, peanut butter, mint chocolate chip, almond joy and teaberry right now.”

This year, organizers say they’ve lowered the cost of admission to the fairgrounds, making it free for children 12 and under.

Knowing the free admission will draw more families, the fair has added more attractions kids can watch for no cost.

“We have a pedal tractor pull that’s free for the children, we have pig races that’s free for the children, we have a dinosaur show, Dinowars of Ohio that’s free for the children, so we’ve added a lot of things for the kids,” said Rocky Reed with the Lycoming County Fair Association.

One free attraction drawing crowds was the livestock and horse area.

“It’s cute, it’s really cute,” said Lisa Karbusky from South Williamsport. “It’s fun, see the animals, ride rides, play the games, all the vendors.”

The Lycoming County Fair runs through Saturday, July 21 in Hughesville.