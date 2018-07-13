Karsin’s Helping Heart Fundraiser for Cancer Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. -- A 7-year-old boy has made it his mission to help people battling cancer with a fundraiser at Bella's Pizza in Factoryville.

Karsin Atkinson and others are making care packages for people suffering from cancer.

Karsin is 7 years old with a big heart. We met up with the boy from Dalton at Bella's Pizza in Factoryville, just a couple blocks from Keystone College.

With the hashtag #KarsinsHelpingHeart, he and others were making care packages for Geisinger-CMC and the Dunmore Oncology Center.

"When I was little and sick, I was at CMC so it made me feel bad for other people," Karsin said.

This isn't the first time Karsin has tried to cheer people out during their bout with cancer.

After losing a family member to cancer last year, he hand-delivered 300 Christmas cards to patients at Geisinger-CMC.

Now he is making care baskets with slap bracelets, crossword puzzles, and blankets.

"To make them feel better and make them happy," he said.

Karsin himself suffers from seizures and those who stopped by for a bite to eat say his determination is inspiring.

"It is awesome," said Ashley Kinney of Factoryville. "My mom is fighting cancer so it is awesome that he is doing this."

Karsin says the baskets will be delivered at Geisinger-CMC next week and the other ones to Dunmore soon after.

Click here for more information on how you can help.

41.563346 -75.782116