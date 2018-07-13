Honey Smacks salmonella cases reach 100

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 27 more people have gotten sick in a multistate outbreak of salmonella illness linked to recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. This brings the total number of illnesses to 100 people since March, although the outbreak was not announced until June.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and typically present 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria. The first cases of illness in this outbreak began with symptoms on March 3, and the most recent individuals began feeling ill on July 2.

Symptoms last about four to seven days, and although most people improve without treatment, some may require hospitalization because of severe diarrhea. Thirty people have been hospitalized in this outbreak.

Salmonella can also travel from the intestines to the bloodstream and ultimately the rest of the body. Death is rare but may occur if the person is not treated quickly with antibiotics. No deaths have been reported in this outbreak.

Florida and Colorado are the latest states to report illnesses as part of the outbreak, bringing the total number of states affected to 33, including Pennsylvania.

The US Food and Drug Administration urged consumers on Thursday to avoid eating and retailers to not sell Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal because of the chance of salmonellacontamination.

“The FDA has become aware that recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal are still being offered for sale,” the agency said in a statement. “All Honey Smacks cereal was recalled in June 2018. Retailers cannot legally offer the cereal for sale and consumers should not purchase Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.”

In addition, the agency has advised the public to report any sales of the cereal to the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator in their area.

The CDC and the FDA are working with state and local health officials across the country to investigate the source of the contamination.