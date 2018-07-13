× Health Fair Added to Hazleton Farmers Market

HAZLETON, Pa. — Folks in downtown Hazleton looking for farm-fresh produce will now have an option on Fridays.

“Right here in the city, kind of your more concrete location, if you want to look at it like that, to bring fresh vegetables every week right to the area,” says Mary Malone of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce.

“I bought big, fat, fresh tomatoes. I’m going to make homemade tomato sauce and I bought zucchini and green peppers and onions and I’m gonna have a ball cooking all weekend,” says Marcy Oldham.

Marcy Oldham is a senior citizen who says she wouldn’t have access to farm produce without the market because she doesn’t drive. She also gets vouchers from the senior center to shop here at the market for free.

“Not only having them come here but to get it for free, I mean you can’t beat that can you?” asks Oldham.

The Hazleton Downtown Farmers Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday downtown at the corner of West Broad Street and North Laurel Street until September.

“It’s really nice to see fresh produce available to people here in town that can’t get out to the valley to go to other farmer’s markets. I think it’s really good,” says GiGi Welshko of Carvanjo Farm.

Mary Malone with the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce tells Newswatch 16 new this year to the Hazleton Farmers Market is a weekly Health Fair.

“And free check-ups so it really is a service to the community and a way to get things out there,” adds Malone.

Malone says a number of health-related vendors will be rotated here to answer questions and talk about services available to residents.

A schedule of those health care providers appearances at the market can be found here.