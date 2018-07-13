Geyser of Water Gushes from Main Break in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa -- Video sent to Newswatch 16 shows water gushing from a water main break in Scranton's Green Ridge section.

It happened around 7 a.m. Friday on Marion Street, near the old Scranton Lace Company buildings.

Crews got the water shut off around 9 a.m. but they will be working here for much of the afternoon.

This all started because a construction crew was working to replace a gas line and hit the water main by accident.

A crew replacing a gas line on Mylert Ave. hit the 16 in. water line around 7am. Many customers had low water pressure this morning. @paamwater says now that the break is isolated, about 40 customers are without water. @wnep pic.twitter.com/mqJ1lchgH2 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 13, 2018

Water from a 16-inch main was shooting into the air at the intersection of Marion Street and Mylert Avenue.

The construction crew says the water main was higher than they anticipated, only about a foot under the surface of the street.

Neighbors say when the line was hit, water and rocks went everywhere.

"These guys were running all over the place because there were rocks flying all over the place, but it was amazing," said Joe Mecca. "Lucky the guy on the machine didn't get hurt. There was a guy actually running through the water because they had machinery here and it was getting wet."

No one was hurt, but there was some damage to vehicles and construction equipment.

Pennsylvania American Water says about 40 customers are without water because of this.

This is separate from another, smaller, water main break in the Dunmore area. Pennsylvania American Water expects both to be fixed later Friday afternoon.