Endless Mountain Antique Tractor Show

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An antique tractor show kicked off Friday in Wyoming County.

Tractors big and small, some more than 100 years old, are on display for the entire weekend.

One by one, tractors of all shapes and sizes were paraded near Tunkhannock. Onlookers were excited for the annual show at Lazybrook Park in Wyoming County.

Brad Tewksbury has been admiring tractors at the Endless Mountain Antique Power Association’s event for years, but this was his first time in the parade.

His 1978 tractor stood tall as he explained to Newswatch 16 how tractors changed over the years.

“The tractors we grew up on had John Deere and there was no cabs and no roofs and this one here has air conditioning,” Tewksbury said.

From big tractors to ones for kids, all sorts of tractors could be seen riding around the park.

“We just kind of collect tractors. They just like to have fun and stuff so I brought them up for the weekend,” said Kevin Seigfreid of Hunlock Creek.

The tractors come from as far away as Italy and Germany. Farmers come to the antique show to show off their hard work.

David Curley showed us the more than 100 tractors on display including some of the more unique ones.

“It’s fun to see how farming was done generations ago. A lot of this is stuff my great-grandfather would use,” Curley said.

Organizers say the annual tractor pull is scheduled for Saturday at Lazybrook Park.