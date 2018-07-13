× Concern Over Frackville Senior Living Facility

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — People who live in one Schuylkill County community are worried about plans to build a senior living facility in the area.

They voiced their concerns at a Frackville borough council meeting earlier this week.

An empty lot on West Frack Street in Frackville used to hold a church. It closed years ago. Now, there are plans to build a senior living facility there, but not everyone is happy about it.

“It just seemed like this was being slipped through without Frackvillians knowledge,” Joan Zarutskie said.

Earlier this week, about 100 people showed up at the Frackville borough council meeting to protest the building of the facility.

Members from the company in charge of the project — QSP Development –came to the meeting to answer questions.

“There were quite a few people. In fact, the whole room was filled with people concerned about this,” Zarutskie said.

QSP Development plans to build a 30-unit senior-living facility in Frackville. It will only be open to people age 62 or older. The company is building a similar facility in Minersville.

People in Frackville say they are concerned about the building coming to the area because they’re unsure what type of people it will bring.”=

“We do have a very lovely block here and people are afraid how it’s going to affect their housing because for a lot of people, their house is their main source of net worth,” Zarutskie added.

There are people in Frackville who attended the meeting and are in favor of the project including Randall Weitz.

“From what they’re talking, it doesn’t really sound as bad as everyone is making it out to sound,” Weitz said.

He’s looking forward to the project.

“It’s like anything else. It’s like they say, progress. As far as the lot is concerned, it’s been sitting for sale for at least two years now and I don’t see anyone doing anything with it.”

QSP Development is still in the early stages of the project.

Members from the company will be at the Frackville borough council’s next meeting in August.

They say they do not plan to break ground until 2020.