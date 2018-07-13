× COLTS Driver Credited with Saving Kids

SCRANTON, Pa. — A bus driver’s quick thinking could have saved two toddlers Friday morning

A driver for the County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) is being credited with saving two young children found in the middle of a busy road in Scranton.

It was on Providence Road near Weston Field that the COLTS driver saw two toddlers, no more than 2 years old, standing in the middle of the road during the morning rush hour.

“We’re on the road from 5:00 in the morning till 7:00 at night, so yeah, we see a lot of stuff.”

COLTS bus driver Arthur Levandoski saw something on his morning route that shocked him.

“Coming down Providence Road, I see two little children in the road about 2 years old. One just had a diaper, nothing else on,” Levandoski said.

It was the middle of the morning rush hour and the toddlers were in the middle of the 900 block of Providence Road. Levandoski parked his bus and stopped traffic helping the children back to the curb.

“I mean, their door was locked, they came out of a door, not a screen door, so I don’t know, maybe the kids were in the backyard but they managed to get out to Providence Road, which is a busy road.”

The children’s parents did eventually come out and brought the children back inside but Levandoski still called Scranton police.

Airing on the side of caution, Levandoski filed a report. There is no word on whether police will file charges against the parents.

Arthur Levandoski is a parent, too, one who was in the right place at the right time.

“I have four grandchildren and one on the way, and you’re looking at them, your grandchildren. I mean, my knees were shaking when I was going after them because where are they going to go?”

Arthur’s passengers say he’s often the guy who will do the right thing.

“If it had been somebody else, who knows what would have happened to those kids? It’s a shame,” said Mike Fox.

If that story sounded familiar, another COLTS driver found a 5-year-old child in west Scranton back in April.

And just this week, a third driver found an elderly man who was lost and had been reported missing.