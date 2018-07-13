Clay Shooting for a Cause

Posted 6:34 pm, July 13, 2018, by , Updated at 06:33PM, July 13, 2018

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — The aim behind a fundraiser Friday in Susquehanna County was clay shooting for a cause.

The contest at Rock Mountain Sporting Clays near Meshoppen benefitted centers for child abuse in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties.

About 50 people fired off in the third annual contest.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 the fundraiser is a key component for their community outreach.

“It is serving kids in these two counties. It is difficult to get services like this in out area that families can really get to,” said Janine Fortney.

There were 17 skill stations and about 100 targets at the clay shooting contest in Susquehanna County.

