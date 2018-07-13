16 To The Rescue: Midnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Midnight is a 1-year-old lab-border collie mix at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale. This pooch was surrendered by his owners because he was too much puppy for them.

"He missed some basic skills that puppies need to learn when they're much younger, so now you have a giant puppy who needs a lot of obedience training," said shelter manager Kristen Anderson.

The best kind of home for him is a structured one.

"He's going to need someone who is very patient and willing to work with him and has some basic training background. He wouldn't be a first-time pet owner."

Midnight is a people pleaser and is great with other animals big and small.

"Not a mean bone in his body. He's great with other dogs, good with other animals around the house, cats, chickens and whatever else."

Due to his sometimes too playful nature, he'll need a home without small children and a fenced-in yard.

"He treats the leash like a play toy as well, but he is fantastic off leash. He knows a lot of his commands and is very smart," said Anderson. "He wants to please. He likes his people, he wants to please his people so he's very good with that."

If you're interested in adopting Midnight, get more information here.