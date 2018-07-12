Rochester vs SWB RailRiders baseball

Posted 11:03 pm, July 12, 2018, by

Shane Robinson had a RBI 1B but that was it was it for the offense as the RailRiders lost to Rochester 2-1.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s