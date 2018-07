× Police Searching for Suspects After Rash of Break-ins in Orwigsburg

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Police in the Schuylkill County community of Orwigsburg report a rash of break-ins.

Video posted on the department’s Facebook page shows two men creeping around a pickup truck.

In all, officers say nine vehicles were broken into early Thursday morning in the area of Elizabeth Drive and Margaret Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Orwigsburg.