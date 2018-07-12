× New Water Slide Opens at Camelbeach

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — On a hot summer day, there’s nothing like a water slide to cool you off.

But how about a slide that is 60 feet high with a 60-foot-wide water funnel connected to it.

Sounds fun, right?

“It was mad. I didn’t realize it was going to be so dark and the drop was going to be so fast, it was so cool,” said Claudie Grainger, London.

“When we dropped into the big typhoon thing, the bowl, that was the best part,” said Christopher Pearson, Rockland, N.J.

High Noon Typhoon is the latest attraction at Camelbeach Water Park near Tannersville.

Tubes of two, three, or four people go down the water slide, which opens into a funnel and into a splash pool.

“It’s a pretty special ride, located in a pretty special place a quarter way up the mountain so it adds to that excitement piece of it,” said Ken Ellis, Camelback Resort co-owner.

So what kind of reporter would I be if I didn’t try what I’m talking about?

Sophie Kirkwood from Shawnee says she’s always glad to see new rides at Camelbeach.

“It’s so nice, you never know what you’re going to get when you come. There was a long line but you anticipate it and it was really fun,” said Sophie Kirkwood, Shawnee.

“It was a lot scary and faster than I thought it was going to be but it was actually really fun,” said Phoebe Mallech-Brown, Barrett Township.

And now that I am off the ride, I have to agree with everyone else, it was fun and well worth the wait, something many people will enjoy this summer here at Camelbeach.