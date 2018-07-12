Man Accused of Threats against Woman, State Troopers

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A man is locked up in Schuylkill County for threatening to kill a woman and state troopers.

Troopers say, Christopher Loftus, 69, of Schuylkill Haven, threated to slit a woman’s throat and kill her on Wednesday at a home in Schuylkill Haven.

When troopers arrived, Loftus said he would shoot any officer who walked on his porch.

After trying to negotiate, officers broke into the home and took Loftus into custody.

