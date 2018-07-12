Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin’ Donuts to Support Go Joe 21

Posted 5:40 am, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:39AM, July 12, 2018

Wednesday, July 18 is “Iced Coffee Day” in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania!

Donate $1 or more (cash only) at an area Dunkin’ Donuts and Get a FREE medium Iced Coffee. 100% of donations go to St. Joseph’s Center.

For more information about the Go Joe 21 charity bike ride, click here.

Who knows, you might run into one of your favorite WNEP personalities!

Participating counties: Bradford, Carbon, Clinton, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Snyder, Susquehanna, Union, Wayne, Wyoming

Excludes cold brew, limit one per guest per donation, participation may vary.

