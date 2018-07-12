× Ground Broken for Forest City Family Health Center

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Ground was broken Thursday for a new health center in Susquehanna County.

Health officials are looking forward to transforming empty space into a state of the art health care facility in Forest City.

A group of people watched as bulldozers cleared the area off Dunduff Street, excited for the possibilities that come with the new health center in Susquehanna County.

“It will have more room. The lab center will be here for people to get their blood and overall it will be a win-win situation for the entire area,” said Dr. David Tomazic.

Wayne Memorial started making their commitment to Forest City in 2012 with the addition of some of our practices and this is our expansion of that commitment,” said executive director Frederick Jackson.

Officials with Wayne Memorial Community Health Centers say the building will cost about $1 million.

Now, the former American Legion Post 524 building will be space meant for taking care of patients.

“It will be both new providers and new patients as we go forward into the next millennium,” Jackson said.

Officials say the current office space in Vandling did not have the space to meet patient demand. People in the Forest City area will now have a newer spot to fit their needs.

“Right now, we are the only health care provider in Forest City and we are looking to expand that commitment. The community supported this from the beginning which we are grateful for,” Jackson added.

The new site is expected to be ready for occupancy in early 2019 at which time it will be renamed the Forest City Family Health Center.