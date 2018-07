× Fireworks Ban in Wilkes-Barre City

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre City Council voted unanimously on Thursday night to approve an ordinance that would effectively ban most consumer fireworks in the city.

Fire Chief Jay Delaney proposed the ordinance after last week’s Fourth of July.

It’s the first year Pennsylvanians were allowed to buy bigger fireworks for personal use.

The ordinance in Wilkes-Barre would not affect the city’s annual fireworks show at Kirby Park.