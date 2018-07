Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Late Thursday afternoon smoke from a fire filled a business in Lackawanna County.

The flames broke out around 4 p.m. at Millenium Enterprises along Pike Street in Carbondale.

The business deals with packaging and labeling.

Authorities say the fire started in a machine on the first floor of the building.

No one was hurt during the fire in Lackawanna County.