CARBONDALE, Pa. — An annual feast in part of Lackawanna County celebrated their kickoff Thursday night.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Feast in Carbondale celebrated their first year featuring beer and wine.

Folks also enjoyed homemade food, Italian specialties and games at the feast.

The feast runs through Saturday and concludes with a mass on Sunday with Bishop Bambera in Lackawanna County.