Driver Accused of Hitting Man with Car

Posted 2:51 pm, July 12, 2018, by

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of purposely hitting another man with his vehicle in Carbon County.

Kidder Township police say David Parker, 24, of White Haven, slammed into the rear of another vehicle on Route 940 around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

When Andrew Lovett got out, Parker allegedly hit Lovett and drove off.

Lovett was flown to a hospital.

Parker was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and other charges in Carbon County. He is locked up with bail set at $100,000.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s