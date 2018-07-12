Driver Accused of Hitting Man with Car

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of purposely hitting another man with his vehicle in Carbon County.

Kidder Township police say David Parker, 24, of White Haven, slammed into the rear of another vehicle on Route 940 around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

When Andrew Lovett got out, Parker allegedly hit Lovett and drove off.

Lovett was flown to a hospital.

Parker was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and other charges in Carbon County. He is locked up with bail set at $100,000.