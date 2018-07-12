Burglar Gets Trapped in Escape Room Business, Calls Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- An "escape room" business in the Washington state is dealing with a very ironic situation.

A man made his way inside and created his own escape room adventure before finally calling police on himself.

In an escape room there are all kinds of clues.

Getting in is usually the easy part. The way out is the challenge.

According to officials, Rye Wardlaw played the game a little differently.

Rob Bertrand, owner, NW Escape Experience, "Sure enough, somebody had managed to break their way into our business and trap themselves."

According to police, Wardlaw admitted he knocked off the back door knob, then broke through a lock box to see if the gas was working in the electrical room.

While there he smashed something through the wall.

"He probably poked his eye through and was like, 'ah, that's going to be too tough," says Bertrand.

He did find a pretty big clue though - some keys.

A good lead, but the challenge now: what do they unlock?

According to court records, after finding the keys, Rye then said he got into this empty space next to NW Escape Experience to go to the bathroom and eat his burrito.

After that, he told the deputies he went into the escape room business where he says he went through the front door, but owners say otherwise.

Bertrand says that bang at 3:58 a.m. is the moment the lockers came crashing down. Behind them, the door to the empty space.

Bertrand says Wardlaw celebrated, by making his way back to the kitchen and inside he found one lone beer that was used for a prop.

Somewhere in this bizarre story, Wardlaw needed some help, so he called 911 on himself.

Clark County deputies responded - obviously a little confused as to where the heck they were too.

"What's funny is the cops are actually in a sense playing escape room right now, because they're trying to figure out how to get in to here," says Bertrand.

Deputies eventually spotted Wardlaw walking away outside. His escape was only short lived.