Breaking Ground for New Hospital in Schuylkill County

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials broke ground on a new hospital in Schuylkill County.

Geisinger and St. Luke’s University Health Network are teaming up to build the new facility near Orwigsburg.

The facility is set to have three floors, 80 beds and an emergency room.

The new hospital is slated to be finished by late next year in Schuylkill County.