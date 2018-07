× Arrest Made in Lehigh Valley Mall Shooting

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities in Allentown announced an arrest in last month’s shooting at the Lehigh Valley Mall.

Two men were shot in the mall parking lot on June 1. The men both survived.

Authorities announced the arrest of 19-year-old Miles Harper of Bethlehem on Thursday.

Police believe the shooting in Lehigh County was gang-related.