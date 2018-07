Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- After 21 years, officials in Jim Thorpe says they will no longer hold a St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The decision was made by the parade committee.

Members say the lack of newer, younger committee members to take over the planning and fundraising for the parade was a big factor in canceling the event.

The committee says they never had to postpone the event due to weather, and never had any injuries or accidents in the parade's 21-year history.