Volunteers Wanted for 29th Annual Delaware River Cleanup

The call is going out this week for people passionate about a popular waterway in the Poconos.

The 29th annual “On and Under the Delaware River Cleanup” is next week on July 16 and July 17 in the Milford area.

Kittatinny Canoes sponsors the event and is now rallying volunteers for the annual event.

Organizers say the 70-mile river cleanup effort is “the only one of its kind, which demonstrates the adventure company’s commitment to preserving the beauty of the Delaware River for future paddlers. This is Kittatinny’s way of giving back to this wonderful resource.”

Last year alone, 147 volunteers helped pick up 99 tires, 83 pounds of cans, and a total of 1.4 tons of garbage.

This year, organizers say those who volunteer will receive free camping and canoes on river cleanup days as well as breakfast and dinner.

WHAT TO KNOW IF YOU PLAN TO VOLUNTEER

Contact 1-800-FLOAT-KC or email info@kittatinny.com so organizers can provide you with more information or make your reservations. You’re also asked to be prepared to provide a list of all of the participants in your group.

CLEANUP DATES & LOCATIONS

Monday, July 16: Volunteers will meet at Kittatinny Campgrounds, located at 3854 State Route 97, Barryville, NY, 12719. Cleanup goes from Ten Mile River Access in New York to River Beach.

Tuesday, July 17: Volunteers will meet at Dingmans Ferry at the National Park Service parking lot next to the Dingmans Ferry Bridge. Cleanup goes from River Beach to Delaware Water Gap.

FUN FACT: This cleanup won two first-place awards from “Take Pride in America”, a recognition program formed by President George H.W. Bush.