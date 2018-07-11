Truck Fire Slows Traffic in Part of Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A truck fire Wednesday afternoon slowed traffic in part of the Poconos.
It happened around 4 p.m. on Route 611 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville.
The fire chief said started in the tractor part of the rig and they were able to keep it from spreading to the tanker trailer which contained gasoline and diesel fuel.
Route 611 in the area was shut down as crews fought the fire.
There is no word on injuries.
41.039774 -75.305832
2 comments
peatermoss
Again no Bash A Trucker comments, must be either because a car wasn’t involved or because this truck was hauling Gasoline and not freight, and the Bash A Truckers need gas to drive the wrong way on 81.
mary batko
Omg in our neck of woods ,shit