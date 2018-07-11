Truck Fire Slows Traffic in Part of Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A truck fire Wednesday afternoon slowed traffic in part of the Poconos.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Route 611 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville.

The fire chief said started in the tractor part of the rig and they were able to keep it from spreading to the tanker trailer which contained gasoline and diesel fuel.

Route 611 in the area was shut down as crews fought the fire.

There is no word on injuries.

Tanker accident has Route 611 in Tannersville shut down. Traffic detouring around it. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/JeTa5EvbNP — Peggy Lee (@peggyleewnep) July 11, 2018