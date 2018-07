× Police Searching for Mail Thief in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities are on the hunt for a mail thief in Luzerne County.

Sugarloaf Township police believe someone is taking mail out of post boxes looking for checks.

The crook has managed to find and cash a few checks.

Anyone with information on the mail thefts should call police in Luzerne County.