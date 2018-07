Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames leveled a home in Wyoming County Wednesday afternoon.

There is not much left of the place along German Hill Road in Tunkhannock Township near Lake Winola.

Crews were called out around 3:30 p.m.

Nobody was hurt, but a relative said several pets did not make it out.

There is no word what caused the fire.