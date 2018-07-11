Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Free vision screenings are being offered next week in the Poconos.

The screenings are being done at Pleasant Valley Middle School on Tuesday, July 17 between breakfast and lunch.

Children in the Pleasant Valley School District are eligible for the vision test. Organizers say adults are welcome, too.

"The program is free. The screening will be free, and it will be for anyone in the community who wants to come out and check to make sure their eyes are OK and healthy, especially those who are in low income, and then we can refer them to someone who can take the next step," said Jennifer Pandolfo, Center for Vision Loss.

The free vision test is being offered by the Center for Vision Loss, Pocono Alliance, and Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network Summer Lunch Program.