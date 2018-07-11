× EMA Director Charged with Identity Theft

MONTROSE, Pa. — State police have charged the director of the Susquehanna Emergency Management Agency with identity theft.

Troopers say Robert Thatcher, 32, of Hallstead used a former employee’s personal information to open credit card accounts.

Thatcher is also accused of making an online purchase with one of those fraudulent cards.

Thatcher was charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and receiving stolen property.