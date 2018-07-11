Irate Driver Handcuffed after Pittston Crash

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A crash in Luzerne County Wednesday morning ended with an arrest.

The driver of the vehicle was taken away in handcuffs after the crash on Johnson Street in Pittston.

The wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say the driver, whose name has not yet been released, hit a utility pole. The vehicle ended up in some trees.

The crash knocked out power and crews need to repair low-hanging wires.

Pittston police tell Newswatch 16 the driver will be charged in the crash in Luzerne County.

