Irate Driver Handcuffed after Pittston Crash

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A crash in Luzerne County Wednesday morning ended with an arrest.
The driver of the vehicle was taken away in handcuffs after the crash on Johnson Street in Pittston.
The wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m.
Police say the driver, whose name has not yet been released, hit a utility pole. The vehicle ended up in some trees.
The crash knocked out power and crews need to repair low-hanging wires.
Pittston police tell Newswatch 16 the driver will be charged in the crash in Luzerne County.
Silverfish Imperetrix
White Punks On Dope.
John W
Must be another Hillary supporter.. they are all angry 😝
BAM BAM
Just curious what exactly the driver is being charged with for the accident? Accidents are just that. Accidents. Was it an accident? Was the person driving recklessly or under the influence of something?
If it was truly an accident then all drivers of accidents would need to be charged. And we should all be concerned about that.
Being charged for disorderly conduct is definitely understandable.
However, if the person hit their head, it could cause their actions and behavior to change. Even to the point of being disorderly.
I just hope of the person is charged it is for an actual committed crime. And, not just cause a vehicle ACCIDENT occurred.
Between this and the post I read of Pittston sending out seekers just to fine, condemn, demolish properties/owners gives me the feeling Pittston is really hard-up for money and will be going after anyone and everyone. Residents and any passers-by need are subjected to this communism.
BAM BAM
I had a hard time typing this as the cursor on my touch phone screen kept bouncing around. So please. No criticism about any inserted words or letters that do not belong.
lickerblisters
It’s ok BAM BAM, we don’t allow grammar cops on here anyways.
lickerblisters
Looks like a busty dude.
jimbrony
There’s one to take home to mom. Why were they bleeping out her saying ‘bless you’ to the people that helped her?
nycoccet
I think the driver is a he.
navybluesweatpants
Roamers aren’t used to operating vehicles
lickerblisters
Usually street roamers never get themselves this far north while operating a vehicle. Frackville just lost a gem. They better stick with their puss filled blistered feet.