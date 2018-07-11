Church Steps in to Scoop up Funds for Fire Company in Tamaqua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Every July for the last 25 years or so, the Citizens Fire Company in Tamaqua has held a three-day block party. It's the fire company's biggest fundraiser.

But this year, a major construction project on nearby Broad Street has made that impossible.

"It's become a big thing, you know? It's part of summer. It's what you're supposed to do, and to not have it, not only is it a letdown to the community, but it's a letdown to us because it's a big financial strain to say the least,” said fire company member Josh Holmberg.

At the nearby Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, church members decided to help. They cooked up burgers, hot dogs, and set up a sundae bar.

“It gives more money to the fire department," explained Aiden Smith, 6, as he ate his food.

All money raised goes to the fire company.

"We have an incredible outreach group with this church, and they come up with incredible ideas all the time. This was the brainchild of that committee,” said church Pastor Cindy White.

A crowd came to show support,

"I want to see them be as successful as they can be, and it's always good to support our local volunteers,” said Chris Henritzy of Lansford.

"They go and save lives for everyone, and they should have some money just in case they need it,” said Jillian McMahon of Tamaqua.

Indeed, firefighters say they will need it. They have planned a fundraising golf tournament for September.