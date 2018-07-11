Church Steps in to Scoop up Funds for Fire Company in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Every July for the last 25 years or so, the Citizens Fire Company in Tamaqua has held a three-day block party. It's the fire company's biggest fundraiser.
But this year, a major construction project on nearby Broad Street has made that impossible.
"It's become a big thing, you know? It's part of summer. It's what you're supposed to do, and to not have it, not only is it a letdown to the community, but it's a letdown to us because it's a big financial strain to say the least,” said fire company member Josh Holmberg.
At the nearby Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, church members decided to help. They cooked up burgers, hot dogs, and set up a sundae bar.
“It gives more money to the fire department," explained Aiden Smith, 6, as he ate his food.
All money raised goes to the fire company.
"We have an incredible outreach group with this church, and they come up with incredible ideas all the time. This was the brainchild of that committee,” said church Pastor Cindy White.
A crowd came to show support,
"I want to see them be as successful as they can be, and it's always good to support our local volunteers,” said Chris Henritzy of Lansford.
"They go and save lives for everyone, and they should have some money just in case they need it,” said Jillian McMahon of Tamaqua.
Indeed, firefighters say they will need it. They have planned a fundraising golf tournament for September.
1 Comment
teamjustice69
Terrible model of business in the Skook. if this was a business it would be bankrupt or look like a abandoned circuit city store. But since citizens fund this dump, it still stays alive in an ever ending cycle of dismay at the cost of taxpayers. Taxes go up! then they want donations from people for life saving services, Why ? the failure of leaders and corrupt structure of government here. Examples: 20 year old mayor who is clueless about life, blight, school administrators who make 150 k in school districts that graduate 100 students, houses and rowhomes falling apart, uneducated school board and council members who never left the area, SEDCOs distribution center model, pedo street roamers, drug issues and broke outdated services. Is the Tamaqua train station, distribution centers, Pottsville cheese sammmich, drag shows in Girardville and second rate high school sports enough to keep the next generation here. Probably not! This isn’t want team justice envisioned. Just keeping it real!