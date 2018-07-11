84th Annual Scranton Lions Club 2018 Dream Game Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nick Reilly led Delaware Valley to a district title and a (12-1) overall record in 2017. He will quarterback the County team in the 84th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game. Reilly heads to King's in a few weeks with his 1,600 yards passing and 14 touchdowns.

"It's very exciting. It's a good way to go out my senior year after playing one year of varsity having this opportunity it's a great feeling," said Nick.

"Yes it will be nice. Last year we had a great experience with them after winning a district title and they just got done playing baseball a lot of them playing for a state title there. It will be nice to get them back for another week and hopefully get a victory out here on their home field," said George.

"What's this game next Wednesday mean to you? Everything. Just to be able to play one more game on this field that I've been playing for 14 years on and with this head coach George Howanitz it will be everything. I can't wait," said Seth Vernon.

Wallenpaupack head coach Mark Watson guides the City. The Dunmore Bucks are well represented on the line and at the skills position.

"Yes it's really going to be a fun experience to have one last game with all my buddies from Dunmore. It's going to be a good time, and I'm excited to meet new people from the city team," said Nate Fangio.

"We're Northeast Pennsylvania. Northeast Pennsylvania is all about football. That's what's really exciting about being up in this area and this is one of oldest running all-star games in the country, and it has a lot of tradition and I think that these kids understand that and understand what this game is about, and I think the fans do too. So it's kind of the kickoff of the high-school football season it's the dream game every year so I'm really excited to be a part of it and our staff is really excited also," said Mark Watson.

"What are you seeing from the county roster? What are you expecting from them? They have a really good running game. Their running backs are good. Their line is going to be solid and their defensive backs are good too," said Robbie McAndrew.

The 84th annual Dream Game is set to kick off Wednesday July 18th from Henzes Veterans Memorial Stadium. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Peckville.