Update on Smithfield Gateway Project

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A community in the Poconos got an update on the progress being made on a major development project.
Several neighbors heard a presentation on the "Smithfield Gateway Project" at a meeting in Smithfield Township on Tuesday.
More than $14 million in investments are planned for the area of Routes 209 and 447 in the township.
Those plans include shops, restaurants, and high-end apartments as well as improvements to roads and traffic signals.
People at the meeting tell Newswatch 16 they're in favor of the project.
A vote on the project could come as soon as next month.
41.022221 -75.142863