Update on Smithfield Gateway Project

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A community in the Poconos got an update on the progress being made on a major development project.

Several neighbors heard a presentation on the "Smithfield Gateway Project" at a meeting in Smithfield Township on Tuesday.

More than $14 million in investments are planned for the area of Routes 209 and 447 in the township.

Those plans include shops, restaurants, and high-end apartments as well as improvements to roads and traffic signals.

People at the meeting tell Newswatch 16 they're in favor of the project.

A vote on the project could come as soon as next month.

