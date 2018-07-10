This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Leading Edge Bait and Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway

Posted 10:31 am, July 10, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll visit the home of Leading Edge Baits to see how soft plastic fishing lures are made,  and we'll put them to the test on a local lake.  Plus, we'll give away the first of two Parker crossbows in the Drop Tine Archery crossbow giveaway.  We've got all that and more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP-TV.

