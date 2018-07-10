Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll visit the home of Leading Edge Baits to see how soft plastic fishing lures are made, and we'll put them to the test on a local lake. Plus, we'll give away the first of two Parker crossbows in the Drop Tine Archery crossbow giveaway. We've got all that and more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP-TV.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Leading Edge Bait and Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway
-
Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway 2018
-
Revolution Trolling Spoons Product Giveaway
-
Crossbow Safety and Drop Tine Archery Crossbow Giveaway Details
-
Drop Tine Archery Product Giveaway
-
Drop Tine Archery
-
-
Tom’s Custom Baits Product Giveaway
-
Sneaky Hollow Bait Company Product Giveaway
-
Bass Snax Custom Baits Product Giveaway
-
Bass Snax Product Giveaway
-
Saying Goodbye to a True Conservationist
-
-
Sneaky Hollow Bait Company Product Giveaway
-
Carol’s Bait Shop Product Giveaway
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2018