× ‘The Polka King’ Talks Netflix Movie, Next Adventure

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — At 77 years old, “The Polka King,” Jan Lewan has had quite the life.

For the last seven months, his rise to polka stardom and financial fall from grace has been played out on Netflix for millions of viewers to see.

During a visit to Mount Airy Casino, Lewan talked about the success of the movie.

“It’s changed my life. It’s really changed my life,” said Jan Lewan, The Polka King.

The comedy, “The Polka King,” starring Jack Black, details the singer’s music career and “Ponzi scheme” that brought him down.

The musician says he’s happy the way the movie told his story.

“It’s 100 percent. It is a little Hollywood, of course, but he did a fantastic job,” said Lewan.

Lewan pleaded guilty back in 2004 to selling bogus securities to more than 400 investors, stealing millions of dollars.

He was released from federal prison in 2009.

He hopes people who watch the movie learn from his mistakes.

“Some people might think, ‘oh, he shouldn’t get this recognition now and movie,’ well, that’s only what I can do. It’s very important for me to share with people. Perhaps some of them will avoid wrongdoing like I did, to share with people that when you really want it, you can succeed,” said Lewan.

Lewan now lives in Florida. He says he hopes to come back to Pennsylvania to put on some polka shows.