‘Rock Steady Boxing’ for Parkinson’s Patients in Lewisburg Area

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — While there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, some people in the Lewisburg area are fighting back

“Rock Steady Boxing” has made its way to central Pennsylvania.

At first glance, it may look like your average exercise class but once the warm-up was done, the gloves went on. Boxing class began at the Miller Center near Lewisburg.

It’s called “Rock Steady Boxing.” All of the participants have Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder that causes slow movement and tremors.

“They are not able to do stability, balance, things like that. They lose the ability to do all that,” explained instructor Cindy Murphy.

Murphy says rigorous, high-energy exercise slows the progression of Parkinson’s. Participants agree.

“The amazing thing is I can come in here like I am right now, somewhat handicapped and not feeling good. Almost always when I’m done with the exercise program, I’m feeling good,” Fred Schaeffer said.

John Michaels of Lewisburg was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease nearly two years ago. He believes classes like this help slow the progression.

“It helps a lot. it helps mentally and physically,” said Michaels. “One of the symptoms is balance problems. This helps a lot even though you don’t keep your balance too well. It does help you stabilize.”

The Miller Center also offers other classes for people with Parkinson’s disease, but this is the first time Rock Steady Boxing is being held here.

Murphy says it’s inspiring watching the boxers.

“They overcome obstacles that we don’t even begin to understand. They’re here and they’re smiling.”

Rock Steady Boxing is also offered in some other locations including Old Forge and the Poconos.

