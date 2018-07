Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A young man had to be rescued after he and his dog fell down an embankment in Luzerne County Tuesday evening.

Authorities say the man was hiking near the Susquehanna River in Plains Township, when he slipped and fell about 50 feet. Crews needed to use a basket to pull him to safety.

He went to the hospital and is expected to recover. The dog is OK, too.