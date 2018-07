Before ending sale, the Ca$h In Fast Play game awarded a $119,125 progressive top prize on Monday! The winning ticket was sold at CFM Beer Express in Simpson, Lackawanna County. Congrats! https://t.co/3FqRCX8ktq pic.twitter.com/p6SsKOdsoY — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) July 10, 2018

SIMPSON, Pa. –Someone hit the jackpot with a lottery ticket sold in Lackawanna County.

A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $119,125 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Ca$h In” game was sold at CFM Beer Express, on Main Street in Simpson, on Monday.

Watch live drawings from the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.