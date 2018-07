Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Lackawanna County native is missing after going on a hike in Colorado.

Brian Perri, 38, grew up in Carbondale and now lives in Colorado. He was last seen on June 30.

He sent a friend a picture of himself at the summit of Mount Meeker.

Park rangers found Perri's vehicle, but haven't found any sign of Perri.

According to published reports, the search for Perri has been hindered by a lack of helicopters, which are being used to help fight wildfires in other parts of Colorado.