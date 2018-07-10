Drunk Driver Tried to Run People Over on Walking Trail in Wayne County: Troopers

Posted 11:09 pm, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 11:08PM, July 10, 2018

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from New Jersey is accused of trying to run people over at a park in Wayne County.

State police say Christopher Gaffney, 56, of Manchester, New Jersey, was driving drunk and nearly ran over several people on the walking track at Salem Township Park near Hamlin Monday morning.

No one was hurt.

Gaffney is locked up on DUI, reckless endangerment, and careless driving charges.

