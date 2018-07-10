Cool Gear For Summer Fun
From hiking to biking, camping to cookouts, our area has plenty of places where you can soak up all sorts of summer fun.
To help you experience the great outdoors more, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out the latest gear for warm weather fun.
Ryan teamed up with a pro at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Viewmont Mall in Lackawanna County.
Below, are the items highlighted Wednesday on Newswatch 16 This Morning with a more detailed description.
- GCI Outdoor RoadTrip Rocker Chair — Travel in comfort with this chair. This portable rocker provides comfortable seating wherever you go. It features Spring Action Rocking Technology™ for complete comfort and smooth rocking. The RoadTrip Rocker™ is designed with a mesh backrest, a strong frame, and padded armrests. It folds together and fits inside the storage bag for convenient use.
- Field & Stream Double Hammock w/ Straps – The Field & Stream® Double Hammock With Straps is great for those who have an active lifestyle. It’s compact and extremely comfortable for camping, hiking, or daytime adventures. It is large enough to fit 2 people (parent and child) and features a side storage pouch for small belongings. The straps are made from polyester webbing for durability.
- Coleman Road Trip LXE Grill – Be the envy of your next tailgate or barbeque with the Coleman ® RoadTrip ® LXE Grill. This portable propane grill is designed with the quality that you expect from Coleman®. Experience the powerful propane grilling glory with open-flame drip-through grilling. It delivers consistent cooking in cold weather, high altitudes and low fuel. Take your grilling to the next level.
- Bean Bag Bucketz Outdoor Game – Bean Bag Bucketz is the new, fun, bean bag toss game that is perfect for the whole family! Split off into two teams and toss bean bags into differently sized bucketz to score points. This game quickly and easily assembles and disassembles, conveniently storing in the included carrying bag when not in use.
- Wicked Big Sports Kickball – Round up the crew and get ready to round the bases with Wicked Big Sports Kickball! This set includes a Wicked Big kickball that is 36” in diameter, as well as 3 bases and a home plate so that any place you choose can be the perfect kickball field. For your convenience, a ball pump and plug remover are included to keep the game rolling.
- GT Men’s Aggressor Pro Mountain Bike – This bike is the answer for rocky terrain, winding singletracks, and anything else that comes your way on the dirt trails. Constructed with a 6061-T6 Aluminum Triple Triangle Frame and a SR Suntour XCT fork, the Aggressor Pro delivers optimal durability and handling. Easily transition through different elevations with the Shimano drivetrain and 8-speed shifter.
- Yeti 30 oz. Rambler Tumble with MagSlider Lid – Now with the addition of the MagSlider™ Lid, the YETI Rambler Tumbler is better than ever! Featuring 18/8 reinforced stainless steel, DuraCoat™ Color Technology, and a magnetic slider, the 30 oz. Rambler Tumbler offers increased ruggedness, durability, and easy use. The MagSlider™ Lid slides smoothly back and forth, and protects from splashes and spills, whether driving on bumpy back roads or hitting some waves on the water.
- YETI Roadie 20 Cooler – If it is a day trip or an extended stay the YETI® Roadie 20 is made to last no matter how rugged you work or play. The compact and sleek design of this cooler makes it the ideal companion to take on the boat or to the jobsite. The T-Rex™ latches and InterLock™ lid system provide a solid seal and twice the insulation so your lunch and drinks stay colder longer. Expect nothing but quality and performance from your YETI Roadie 20 Cooler.
- Pelican Mustang Kayak – Made for fishing and easy to paddle, the Pelican® Mustang 100X Kayak offers comfort, stability and awesome performance all in one boat. The Mustang includes fishing rod holders, plenty of storage, and also a removable storage container. This kayak boasts a rigid construction that’s built tough.
- Field & Stream Chute Paddle – Made for recreational paddling, the Field & Stream® Chute Paddle boasts easy, efficient use. A durable two-piece aluminum shaft features an asymmetrical blade with right-hand indexing and offset right and left-hand blade adjustment. The rubber drip ring helps keep hands dry for a better grip with every stroke.