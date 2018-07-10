× City Officials in Pittston Battling Blight

PITTSTON, Pa. — City officials in Pittston were busy Tuesday morning handing out citations and starting to take down blighted properties.

The demolition of a property in Pittston has been four years in the making. Neighbors say it’s been vacant all that time making the neighborhood look bad.

City officials are working to clean up the area as part of a new initiative.

City leaders, code enforcement, and members of the police department all went up and down Tompkins Street looking for health code and quality of life violations.

Demolition work has already begun on one of the blighted properties on Tompkins Street and crews hope to take down another.

City officials say Tompkins Street is just the first for this initiative.

“Today is a wakeup call,” said Mayor Michael Lombardo. “We’re going to be getting out on other streets. What’s we’ve done is really itemized our attack. This street has had major complaints from its residents that are here and keep really nice homes and we just felt it was an appropriate place to start.”