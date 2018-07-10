× Cats Waiting for a ‘Furever Home’

BRANCH TOWNSHIP — A woman who owns a canine bakery in Schuylkill County also adopts out cats.

Pattie Lanz owns Sasha’s Canine Bakery. She makes healthy snacks for your pups. Never did she think she’d become a cat lover.

“I wasn’t,” Lanz said. “Let’s put it this way. I am now.”

Inside her store near Pottsville, you’ll find lots of dog treats, dog trinkets, and her dog Flynn. But, that’s not all, she also has a room full of cats.

“There’s twelve of them here now, and we also have three at home,” Lanz said.

About a decade ago, Lanz began keeping cats in her store to help them get adopted. In 2016, she partnered with the It Takes Heart Kitten Zoo in Tower City. All of the cats in her store are from the rescue.

“The atmosphere here where the cats get to run and play and be in an almost home situation makes them so much more adoptable,” rescue President Amy Grimm said.

The volunteers from the rescue say that Lanz has been responsible for about a quarter of their adoptions.

” We get on average 10-15 calls a week asking more kittens or stray cats in the neighborhood,” Grimm said. “There just isn’t enough room. We couldn’t possibly do it without places to hold them.”

Lanz said her love for cats grew when she realized how much of a need there was.

“If more people would get their cats spayed and neutered, we wouldn’t have these problems,” Lanz said.

She’s hoping that her furry friends will find a forever home.

“They need a home,” Lanz said. “They don’t want to be stuck here. I mean it’s nice here, but I rather see them be in a house.”

To learn more about adopting a cat, you can contact Lanz at (570) 544-9030 or visit the rescue’s Facebook page.