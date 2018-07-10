× Camp Build Kids’ Confidence in Very Special Way

WYOMING, Pa. — A camp in Luzerne County is teaching kids how to be more confident in a really special way.

“Whatever I think in my mind I put down and I just get extreme with it and I love it,” 9-year-old Lily Morgan of Hazleton said.

Lily always lets her creativity run wild, but she feels especially comfortable letting loose when she’s at camp.

“All my friends are here and they’re all equal with me, so everything great to be here,” Lily said.

Equal – because all the kids at Camp Sight Junior are blind or visually impaired.

Lily has made lifelong friends at the camp over the last four years, like Harrison Kolc from Wilkes-Barre.

“When I first met them, I thought they would be good friends and well today, they are very good friends,” Harrison said.

The two-week camp is made possible by people from Community Services for Sight and Northeast Sight Services.

People who run the camp not only teach these kids how to express their creativity, but they also teach them life skills.

“Making simple things in the kitchen, because the kitchen for a blind and visually impaired child can be a dangerous place sometimes,” Lori Lesante of Community Services for Sight said.

Camp Sight Junior is focused on teaching these kids early on that their visual impairments won’t hold them back.

“It is the most rewarding thing in the world. Just to see the smiles on their face, the excitement that they get every day when they come through our door,” Lesante said.

Camp Sight Junior runs from July 9 to July 20.