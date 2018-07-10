× 11-year-old Daughter Crashes while Driving Drunk Dad Home

HONESDALE, Pa. — A father in Wayne County was found guilty on Tuesday of having his 11-year-old daughter to drive his car for him while he was under the influence of alcohol.

Sean Hannon, 49, of Dunmore, is accused of having his daughter drive 11 miles from a home in Covington Township in Lackawanna County to Salem Township in Wayne County.

It happened back in November.

An 8-year-old boy was also in the vehicle.

Investigators said Hannon directed his daughter’s driving which eventually resulted in her running into a pine tree. The defendant’s BAC was .228%. Hannon tried to get the vehicle out from the pine tree branches but was prevented from doing so by a good Samaritan who grabbed the vehicle keys from the ignition.

During the wild ride from Lackawanna County to Wayne County, police said the daughter drove erratically swerving, running a stop sign, and running a vehicle coming from the opposite direction into a ditch.

Hannon was convicted of endangering the welfare of children and DUI.

The judge revoked Hannon’s bail and he is scheduled to be sentenced in October.